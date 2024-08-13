Home policy

From: Lea Winkler

Press Split

The Iranian retaliatory strike has so far remained only a threat. However, after a brief diplomatic glimmer of hope, the US is expecting the attack this week.

Tel Aviv/Tehran/Washington – Iran and its allies have been expecting a retaliatory strike against Israel for days. After the killing of Hamas-bosses Ismail Hanija and Hezbollah-Commander Fuad Shukr, Iran had threatened harsh “punishment” against the “criminal Zionist regime (Israel)”. Although the USA hoped to appease Iran through diplomatic efforts, Iran’s revenge is now expected in full force. Communications Director of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, fears that this could happen “this week”.

Israel’s armed forces have been on high alert for days. The army is preparing for offensive and defensive measures, stressed Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halewi at a meeting with senior military officials. “It is difficult to say at this point what an attack by Iran and its proxies might look like,” said Kirby. “But we must be prepared for a possible series of attacks that could be significant.”

The US had increased its military presence in the region in response to Iranian threats and warned Tehran of serious consequences if Iran attacked. According to a senior Biden administration official, the deployment of military assets is intended to the principle that the United States will “unwaveringly defend” its interests, partners and people, reports the WashingtonPost.

International pressure to increase: attacks could be “significant”

The US is now calling for international pressure on Iran to increase. Germany, Great Britain, France and Italy followed this call. In a statement, they called on Iran to stop the ongoing threats of attack against Israel, to achieve a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel and to release the hostages held by Hamas.

International pressure is intended to make Iran rethink its position. (Symbolic image) © Eyal Warshavsky/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Nasser Kanaani, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, rejected the demands. He reversed the call for a ceasefire and demanded that the war in Gaza and Israel’s warmongering.” As the US news portal Axios reported, citing Israeli and US officials, Iran has now made preparations for its missile and drone units.

Ceasefire in Gaza war: Round of negotiations to defuse situation

A round of negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas, scheduled for Thursday (August 15), could defuse the explosive situation throughout the Middle East. The appearance of Hamas is important in order to complete the framework for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and to ensure the release of all hostages, a spokesman for the US State Department said.

However, Hamas had demanded on Sunday that a plan be drawn up to implement an existing proposal for a ceasefire. It is still uncertain whether Hamas representatives will be present at the talks. According to journalist Barak Ravdi in an interview with CNNbe a tactic to demand better terms of the deal after an attack by Iran or Hezbollah.

Iraqi militia warns: reaction will have “no upper limit”

The Iraqi militia Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, also known as the Twelfth Brigade, warned Israel and the United States. A spokesman said Newsweek that the “forces of arrogance” continue to carry out brutal attacks on people in the region. If attacks continue in Iraqi airspace or on Iraqi citizens, the Iraqi response “will have no upper limit.” The Pentagon had itself carried out attacks against Iranian allies in Iraq, Syria and Yemen in response to attacks on Israel, which led to further outrage among the Axis of Resistance.

The spokesman for al-Nujaba said Newsweek a video of the “military preparations of the leaders of the Islamic Resistance.” The video contained actual words from senior officials of the “Axis of Resistance” – Hezbollah Secretary General, Secretary General of the al-Nujaba movement, Houthi leaders, the newly promoted Hamas leader and the Supreme Leader of Iran. All expressed their desire to strike retaliation against Israel. (dpa/lnw)