Israel “thinks there is a growing possibility that Iran and its proxies will attack in the coming days. We share this concern and therefore we are coordinating with Israel and other partners in the region”. This is what White House spokesman John Kirby said, according to journalist Barak Ravid on the Walla website. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden “talked to France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom today to discuss the situation in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions and reach a ceasefire and hostage release agreement,” White House Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said.

“We have urged Iran to drop its threats of a military strike against Israel and we discussed the grave consequences for regional security should such an attack take place,” a statement reads. joint statement of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy later released by the White House.

“We have expressed the our support for the defense of Israel against Iranian aggression and attacks by terrorist groups supported by Iran”, reads the statement in which the leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy, after having discussed the situation in the Middle East, express “full support for ongoing de-escalation efforts tensions and to reach an agreement for a ceasefire and the release of the hostages in Gaza.”

“We supported the joint call by President Biden, Egyptian President Al-Sisi and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to resume talks later this week with the aim of concluding the agreement as soon as possible and stressed that there is no more time to waste,” it read. All parties must assume their responsibilities. Unrestricted delivery and distribution of aid is needed.”

Iran: “We have the right to respond”

Iran has “the right to respond to aggressors,” he reiterated, however. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in today’s telephone conversation. Iran “stresses the need to resolve the issues through negotiations” but “will not give in to pressure, sanctions, bullying and aggression, and believes it has the right to respond to aggressors based on international norms,” ​​Pezeshkian said, according to the Iranian news agency IRNA.

Fox News: “Attack in next 24 hours”

Iran’s attack on Israel could happen in the next 24 hours, Fox News reports citing “regional sources” expressing “concern.” The news comes amid growing calls to avoid a widening conflict in the Middle East.

According to Axios’ Barak Ravid, Tehran has made “significant preparations” of its missile and drone units, “similar to those made before the attack on Israel in April”. Ravid quotes Israeli and US officials as saying they “do not know the exact timing of the attack.” An Israeli source later said that “the Iranians are openly signaling (on the ground) their determination to conduct a significant attack, in addition to public statements that the attack will surpass the one in April. There is no evidence from Iranian public statements that they are backtracking.”

Israel on maximum alert: “Ready for defense and attack”

And it is “maximum alert” for the Israeli military. To confirm it, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagarias reported by the Times of Israel. Hagari clarified that there have been no changes so far in the emergency guidelines for the civilian population. “We are following our enemies and developments in the Middle East, especially Hezbollah and Iran,” he said, confirming an increase in air patrols over neighboring Lebanon to “spot and intercept threats.” “We take our enemies’ statements seriously and are therefore ready to the maximum level of preparedness for defense and attack,” he stressed.

Israel “is prepared to meet this threat” on multiple fronts. In a statement Israeli President Isaac Herzog stresses that Israel has “excellent military capabilities, an Air Force and multi-dimensional, sophisticated and cutting-edge defense systems that are alert and ready.” Herzog, the Israeli news site Ynet reports, insists on unity.

Tajani hears Iranian minister: “Avoid reactions that fuel conflict”

Meanwhile, today there was also a phone call between the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, and his Iranian counterpart. “A long phone call with the Iranian Foreign Minister” Ali Bagheri, to whom, Tajani writes on X, “I asked for moderation and a constructive approach: now is the time to avoid reactions that fuel the conflict in the region, jeopardizing the work for the ceasefire in Gaza. Stop sacrificing the lives of innocent civilians”.

“My Iranian colleague told me that the reaction” against Israel ”is inevitable”, the Foreign Minister later told TG4.

Parolin-Pezeshkian phone call

This morning there was a telephone call between the Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and the President of Iran Pezeshkian. A note from the Vatican press office reports the news: “The Cardinal, in addition to congratulating the President on the beginning of his mandate and discussing issues of mutual interest, expressed the Holy See’s serious concern for what is happening in the Middle East, reiterating the need to avoid in any way the spread of the very serious conflict in progress and preferring instead dialogue, negotiation and peace”.

According to the official Iranian agency Irna, Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran “reserves the right to defend itself” and “respond to any act of aggression in accordance with all international norms and laws”.

In the phone call, IRNA reports, the Iranian president “condemned the brutal killing of women and children in Gaza by the Israeli regime” and denounced the “cowardly killing” of Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas who was assassinated in Tehran on July 31.

Pezeshkian said it was a violation of “all humanitarian and legal principles”. “According to all international norms and regulations, the right to self-defense and to respond to the aggressor is reserved for any country that has suffered aggression,” said the Iranian president, who took office a few hours before Haniyeh’s killing. Pezeshkian, IRNA writes, however, reaffirmed “Iran’s commitment to avoiding war and promoting peace and security globally”.