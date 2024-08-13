“That’s what I expect,” U.S. President Joe Biden said when asked by reporters whether he expects Iran to give up a retaliatory strike against Israel if a ceasefire and hostage release agreement is reached.

Iran has vowed to take revenge for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, but has yet to do so, leaving Israel in suspense for two weeks. The United States, Egypt and Qatar are convening a summit to finalize a deal on the hostages and a ceasefire on Thursday. Hamas has so far said it will not attend.

Only an agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza at talks scheduled for Thursday could persuade Iran to avoid retaliating against Israel for the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, three separate Iranian sources told Reuters, as reported by the Times of Israel and other international media.

One of the sources, who is a security source, said that Tehran, together with Hezbollah, will launch a direct attack on Israel if the negotiations fail or if the Jewish state is perceived as dragging them out. The sources did not specify how long Iran would allow the talks to continue.

Tehran’s clarification came after indications emerged that it would attack Israel ahead of the start of talks on Thursday in Doha.

White House dispatches on trip to finalize ceasefire, hostage deal

White House Middle East chief Brett McGurk is traveling to Cairo and Doha, while White House special envoy Amos Hochstein is traveling to Beirut, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said, stressing that the administration is seeking to finalize a ceasefire and a hostage release agreement while preventing further escalation in the region.

“We believe that negotiators need to sit at the negotiating table. We believe that reaching a ceasefire agreement is the best way to defuse the tensions that we are seeing,” Jean-Pierre told reporters.

US OKs Sale of Weapons Including F15s for Over 20 Billion

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has approved more than $20 billion in arms sales to Israel, including F-15 fighter jets and tank ammunition. In a notification to Congress, the State Department says the sales will “enhance Israel’s ability to address current and future adversary threats.” The F-15s, valued at around $18.82 billion, The Times of Israel reports, are not expected to arrive for several years.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant thanked US Defense Secretary Austin and US Secretary of State Blinken for approving the sale of F-15 fighter jets. “Thank you to Secretary of Defense Austin and Secretary of State Blinken for advancing force-building initiatives that help Israel develop and maintain its qualitative military edge in the region. This includes incorporating the F-15ia into the IAF’s fighter jet fleet and providing essential munitions to ensure Israel’s capabilities and security,” Gallant said in a post on ‘X’. “As we fight to defend Israel on 7 different fronts, your message of support and commitment to Israel’s security is clear,” the minister added.

The $18.82 billion sale includes 50 F-15IA fighters — Israel’s variant of the advanced F-15Ex — and kits for the Israeli Air Force’s current F-15 aircraft, along with other equipment. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2029, The Times of Israel recalls. Last year, Israel submitted a formal request to the United States to purchase 25 F-15ia fighters, with options for 25 more.

Iran is holding a military exercise in the north of the country, Mehr news agency reported, as the region braces for Tehran’s possible, declared retaliation against Israel after the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last month.