EThere are no games more charged than those of the Iranian national team at this charged World Cup. This is because the troops of those in power in the Islamic Republic of Iran continue to shoot at their own people. Iranians also died on Friday because they want a freer country.

Also on Friday, the Iranian soccer players representing the Islamic Republic of Iran Federation in Qatar moved their lips to the anthem, which was played not in their honor but, according to the stadium, in honor of the Islamic Republic of Iran. On Monday, before the 6-2 defeat by England, they were silent.

The look of pressure could be seen in the blank stares of most of the players ahead of the Wales game. Iranian spectators cried in the stands. There, as shown by TV reports from the sports show and from news agencies such as the Associated Press and Reuters, the Qatari security forces did their job in such a way that the powerful in Tehran acknowledged it with benevolence. The sports show showed how a young woman had to hand in a T-shirt with the imprint “Women, Life, Freedom”. Reuters reports that a fan wearing a T-shirt with the slogan of Iran’s civil rights movement was taken away by three security forces.

It is incidents like these that FIFA have long been warned about, including by the activists of Open Stadiums. FIFA does not answer questions about this. At his press conference last Saturday, Gianni Infantino claimed that FIFA had improved the situation in Iran and that they should consider hosting a tournament there.



Moving lips: Iran’s national team at the anthem

:



Image: AP



Then the game ran. Then ran Sardar Azmoun, professional at Bayer Leverkusen and sympathizer of freedom. He was injured in the Bundesliga, before the tournament it was said that Iran’s coach Carlos Queiroz had been pressured not to nominate the free spirit Azmoun. The right excuse was obvious. Queiroz nominated Azmoun. In Qatar, Queiroz is trying to protect his players, at least from the pressure of the political opposition. What he’s doing to protect her from the far more dangerous pressures of power isn’t clear, can’t be made clear.

As the anthem played, Sardar Azmoun looked down, his lips barely moving. Then he made an outstanding game. He ran and passed and ran and passed until he had to be substituted. Azmoun hit the post before, in the 52nd minute. Ali Gholizadeh also put the follow-up shot, a work of art from the spin, on the post. Later, Mehdi Torabi, who makes no secret of his devotion to the Islamic Republic’s ‘Supreme Leader’, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, circled an equally skillful shot just wide after his substitution. Anyone who wants a free Iran saw karma in the game. And at the same time a team that played as well as it hadn’t been seen in years and that just seemed to be lacking in luck.

Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey saw a red card after a hard foul on Mehdi Taremi outside the box (86′). Wales seemed to get away with it anyway. In the ninth minute of stoppage time, however, Joe Allen clarified in a hair-raising short manner. The ball landed at Rouzbeh Cheshmi and from twenty yards Cheshmi shot like defensive players shoot at their best. Hard and precise. The ball flew past the outstretched hand of Danny Ward, who had just come on as a substitute. 1:0 Two minutes later, Ramin Rezaeian lobbed the ball over Ward with the calm of a winner on a counterattack. 2-0 The Iranians laughed, cried, hugged each other, on the square and in the stands. Flags were waved and hearted. That of the mullah dictatorship. Those of ancient Persia, the Shah dictatorship. And some undiscovered flags with the words women, life, freedom written on them.