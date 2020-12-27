Iran | At least ten climbers have died in snowstorms in the Elburs Mountains in Iran

Several people are missing in the wake of the snowstorms in Iran.

At least ten climbers have died and several are missing due to snowstorms in the Elburs Mountains near Tehran, the capital of Iran. According to the news agency Reuters, the matter has been reported in the country’s state media.

According to state media Iribi, nine out of ten confirmed dead had died in the mountains and one in a hospital after being rescued.

At least seven were still missing, said a representative of the Iranian Red Crescent who searched the missing mountains Mehdi Valipour. The searches, which were suspended for the night, were to continue on Sunday morning, says the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

In several There have been heavy snowfalls and strong winds in parts of Iran in recent days, which has disrupted traffic, among other things.

Also missing are several crew members from a ship involved in storms in the Gulf.