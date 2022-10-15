At least eight people were injured this Saturday in the fire and clashes that occurred in Tehran’s main prison and which houses political prisoners, official Iranian media reported.

“There were no deaths in this accident and the number of injured is eight people,” a security source told the state agency IRNA.

Depending on the version of the source, common prisoners set fire to the clothing store, which caused a fire and clashes between prisoners and officials from Evin prison, where political prisoners are held.

“The situation is completely under control and peace is maintained in the prison,” the source added.

The Mizan agency, of the Judicial Power, offered a similar version of the events and added that “the fire has been contained and extinguished” completely.

“The police have helped to establish peace in Evin quickly,” said this medium, which stressed that the conflict was started by prisoners convicted of common crimes. “The conflict has been brought under control,” he added.

Das berüchtigte Evin Gefängnis in Tehran brennt! Dort wurden in den letzten Wochen hunderte von Demonstrierenden inhaftiert. Man hört auf dem Video Schüsse. Vor dem Gefängnis stehen jeden Tag zig Familienangehörige und suchen nach ihren Kindern und Verwandten. #IranProtests2022 pic.twitter.com/TkaaDEV8Mj — Natalie Amiri (@NatalieAmiri) October 15, 2022

The reformist daily Shargh reported, for its part, that there have been explosions inside the prison and that the roads in the area have been cut off by the Police.

Activists showed videos of the prison on social networks in which a large fire was observed and shots and explosions were heard. There were also cries of “death to the dictator,” referring to Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

The Evin prison, located in western Tehran, covers an area of ​​40 hectares and some of its modules are controlled by the Judiciary, while others depend on the Ministry of Intelligence and the Intelligence Corps of the Guardians of the Revolution. .

Human rights groups frequently denounce torture in that prison, which houses many of those considered political prisoners, as well as inmates with dual nationality.

The conflict erupts amid protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, on September 16 after being arrested three days earlier by the so-called Morale Police in Tehran for considering that she was wearing the Islamic veil wrongly.

Since the death of the young Kurdish woman, protests have taken place in numerous cities in the country, led mainly by young people, and which are being strongly repressed by the security forces.

The NGO Iran Human Rights, based in Oslo, has recorded 108 deaths, including 23 minors, between 11 and 17 years old. Many of the thousands arrested in the protests have been jailed in Evin.

