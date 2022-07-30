Saturday, July 30, 2022
Iran | At least 80 people died in floods and landslides in Iran in the last week

July 30, 2022
World Europe
On Friday, the worst floods hit the Firuzkuh area, popular among tourists.

29.7. 13:17 | Updated 19:48

in Iran at least 80 people have died in extensive floods and landslides, reports news agency AFP. In addition, at least 30 people are missing.

Floods and landslides caused by heavy rains have hit eighteen of Iran’s 31 provinces in the past week. Most of the country’s highways are closed. Rescue officials are constantly trying to find survivors.

On Friday, the worst natural disasters hit the Firuzkuh district in Tehran province, where at least ten people had died and 16 were missing. On Saturday, the death toll in Tehran province had risen to 35.

Firuzkuh is located at the foot of the Elburs mountain range, about 140 kilometers from the country’s capital, Tehran. It is a popular area among vacationers because of its views and hiking trails. Several people have continued to travel there despite the authorities’ warnings.

Iran has been in the grip of heavy rains, floods and landslides for some time now.

On Thursday, at least eight people were killed and 14 people went missing in the village of Imamzadeh Davood in Tehran province. Last week, 22 people died in floods in the southern province of Fars.

Heavy rains are expected to continue.

According to scientists, climate change is worsening Iran’s extreme conditions. In addition to floods caused by increased heavy rains, the country also experiences extreme dry seasons.

