Iran | At least 15 were killed in a terrorist attack on a Shiite shrine in Iran

According to the state media, Sunni radicals were suspected of the attack.

At least 15 people died on Wednesday in a terrorist attack on a Shiite shrine in Shiraz, southern Iran, reports the Iranian news agency Irna news channel According to Al Jazeera.

In addition, at least 40 were wounded in the attack. Among the dead were at least two children.

There was conflicting information about the attack. According to local media, there were three attackers in the attack, two of whom have been arrested. According to the local authority, there was only one attacker.

News agency According to Farsi, “the terrorists were not Iranian”. According to the state channel, the attackers were “Wahhabists”, i.e. Sunni radicals. Almost 90 percent of Iranians are Shia Muslims and about 10 percent are Sunni.

Earlier this week, two Sunni religious scholars were shot dead in northern Iran.

The attack is not believed to be related to the five-week-long protests in Iran that began with the 22-year-old Mahsa Aminin died while arrested by the chastity police. In Iranian Kurdistan, large demonstrations were organized in memory of Amin on Wednesday, which the security forces tried to defeat by firing into the crowd.

of Shah Chragh the tomb mausoleum and mosque is considered the holiest place in Shiraz and southern Iran. According to tradition, the eighth imam of Shiism is buried there Ali ibn Musa al-Rida (766–818) brother Ahmad.