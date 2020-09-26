Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in an interview with the TV channel RT reported that economic sanctions imposed by the United States prevent Iran from buying vaccines and drugs from other countries.

The head of the department called a lie the US statements that the restrictions do not affect the humanitarian sphere. According to the minister, the corresponding actions of the American side are “medical terrorism.”

On September 3, Washington announced it was expanding the list of sanctions on Tehran, adding three people and 11 legal entities. Restrictive measures were also introduced against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the Iranian Defense Ministry. Earlier, two more judges, three prisons and a branch of the Revolutionary Court in Shiraz were included in the corresponding list.

In this regard, the head of the State Department, Michael Pompeo, stressed that states that do not comply with “obligations” to implement the sanctions face “consequences.”

Meanwhile, American leader Donald Trump signed a decree on tough economic sanctions against those who will facilitate the supply of non-nuclear weapons to Iran.