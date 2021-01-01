Tehran asks the UN Security Council and the international community to call on the United States to stop destabilizing actions in the Persian Gulf. This is stated in a letter from the Charge d’Affaires of Iran to the UN, Eshag al-Habib.

In recent weeks, he said, “US military adventurism” has intensified in the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea. He added that the United States has delivered high-tech weapons to these territories, as well as carried out a number of provocative military actions. “RIA News”…

Al-Habib clarified that we are talking about flights of US strategic bombers over the Persian Gulf.

The Iranian spokesman added that such militant tendencies could exacerbate the situation to alarming levels.

“We expect the UN Security Council to force the United States to abide by the principles and rules of international law. Likewise, the international community should demand that the United States stop its destabilizing measures in such an unstable region as the Persian Gulf, ”the letter addressed to the UN Secretary General and the UN Security Council President reads.

On November 30, it was reported that the US aircraft carrier strike group, led by the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, entered the Persian Gulf after passing the Strait of Hormuz.

The return of the US aircraft carrier to the Persian Gulf follows the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was in charge of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, on November 27.