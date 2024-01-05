Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack carried out during a tribute to General Qassem Soleimani, killed by the US in 2020

Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi he said that the Iranian government arrested suspects involved in the attack that killed at least 89 people in Kerman, in the central region of the country. He did not give details about the identities of those involved.

“Our country's competent intelligence agencies have found very good clues about the elements involved in the terrorist explosions in Kerman and a number of those who played a role in this incident have been arrested,” Vahidi said.

The attacks were carried out on Wednesday (3 January 2024), during a ceremony in honor of the 4th anniversary of the death of General Qassem Soleimani. The Iranian soldier was assassinated in 2020 by a United States attack on the airport in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq. The operation was ordered by former US President Donald Trump.

According to the state news agency Go to, two explosions were recorded in streets leading to the Golzar Shohada cemetery, where Soleimani is buried. The 1st took place 700 meters from the general's tomb. The 2nd was 1 km away.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks. The extremist group released a note with details about the attack, using people wrapped in bombs in the crowd. It was the attack that killed the most people in the country since the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

Brazil regrets

The Brazilian government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairsissued a note condemning the “acts of terrorism” registered in Kerman. Here's the complete of the statement (PDF – 156 KB).

“The government condemns the explosive attack that resulted today, January 3, 2024, in the deaths of around 100 people and left more than 200 injured in the city of Kerman, Iran, during a ceremony commemorating the fourth anniversary of the death of General Qassem Soleimani, former commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Quds Force”he wrote.

The management of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) expressed “condolences to the families of the victims” of the attack and “solidarity” to the Iranian people. “Brazil reiterates its firmest repudiation of any and all acts of terrorism”declared the Itamaraty.