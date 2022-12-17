Iranian authorities accuse the artist of spreading falsehoods about demonstrations that have taken place since September in the country. Taraneh Alidoosti starred in the 2017 foreign-language Oscar-winning feature.Iran authorities have arrested one of the country’s most famous actresses, accused of spreading falsehoods about the protests that have taken place since September, state media reported this Saturday (17/17). 12).

Taraneh Alidoosti, the star of the 2017 Academy Award-winning foreign language film The Apartment, was arrested a week after she posted a message on Instagram social media expressing her solidarity with the man who was executed in early December for crimes allegedly committed during protests in the country.

A well-known artist in Iranian cinema since her teens, she also acted in Saeed Roustayi’s Leila and Her Brothers, presented this year at the Cannes Film Festival.

According to Iranian state media, Alidoosti was arrested for failing to present “any document to prove her allegations”.

“His name was Mohsen Shekari. Every international organization that watches this bloodshed and fails to act is a disgrace to humanity,” the 38-year-old actress wrote in the message posted on Instagram.

Shekari was executed on December 8 after being accused by an Iranian court of blocking a street in Tehran and for allegedly attacking a member of the security forces with a knife.

protests

Iran has been rocked by protests since, on September 16, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman of Kurdish origin, died after being detained by the so-called morality police for allegedly not wearing the Islamic headscarf properly, violating the strict dress code for women.

Since then, the protests have become one of the most serious challenges to Iran’s theocratic regime, installed by the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi, two other famous actresses in Iran, were also detained by the authorities for expressing solidarity with the protesters, in messages on social networks, having since been released.

In about three months of protests, which have been heavily repressed by the Iranian authorities, more than 500 people have died and at least 15,000 have been arrested, according to the non-governmental organization Iran Human Rights.

md (Lusa, AP)