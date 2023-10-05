The mother of a 16-year-old teenager who is in a coma in Iran after being attacked by the Morality Police was arrested, the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights reported this Thursday (5).

Shahin Ahmadi is the mother of Armita Garavand, a 16-year-old girl who was taken unconscious to a hospital in the Iranian capital, Tehran, due to an attack by the Morality Police at the entrance to a metro station. The young woman was not wearing the hijab, the Islamic veil, according to reports. The attack occurred on Sunday morning (1st).

The Hengaw Organization said Iranian security forces arrested the teenager’s mother near Fajr Hospital, where the girl is hospitalized.

“Shahin Ahmadi was violently arrested by security forces, said a source briefed on the matter. Currently, her whereabouts and custody status remain unknown. Hengaw was informed that Mrs Ahmadi’s family members are under district security conditions, which prevents them from publishing any information on this matter,” the NGO said.

Iranian authorities had begun putting pressure on Garavand’s family after information about the case and a photo of the young woman in intensive care were released online.

In a statement, the NGO stated that the cell phones of all members of the teenager’s family were seized. The Hengaw Organization also suggested that Garavand’s mother said she did not know the reason for the young woman’s hospitalization in an interview with a state broadcaster, before being arrested, because the report was recorded “under intense presence and pressure from security forces”.

Strict security measures, such as access controls, have been implemented at the hospital since the teenager was admitted.

The NGO also reported that members of the Department of Education and Iranian security forces went to the school where the teenager studies to pressure colleagues not to publish information about the case on social media.

The Hengaw Organization asked that an independent medical team, made up of professionals from Doctors Without Borders and the Red Cross, carry out an analysis of Garavand’s health condition, with the presence of a representative from the United Nations commission in Iran.