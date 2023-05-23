The Iranian Mizan news agency said that Ali Reza Enayati will be the new Iranian ambassador to Riyadh.

Enayati worked as an assistant to the foreign minister and director general for Arab Gulf affairs in the ministry, according to the agency affiliated with the judiciary in Iran.

The appointment of the new ambassador came after the announcement of the resumption of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, an agreement brokered by China that ended years of estrangement.

Restore diplomatic relations

On March 10, Saudi Arabia and Iran published a joint statement regarding the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two parties.

The agreement provided for agreeing to resume diplomatic relations between them and reopen their embassies and representations within a maximum period of two months.

The statement stated that the two sides agreed to respect the sovereignty of states and not to interfere in their internal affairs.

The two parties agreed to activate the security cooperation agreement signed between them in 2001.