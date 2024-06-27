Iran | Apathy marks the clergy’s surprise election – “Especially the young age group is fed up”

Iran|In addition to the growing regional tensions in the Middle East, the elections are overshadowed by Iran’s internal discontent and the lack of interest of the voters.

in Iran early presidential elections will be held on Friday, in which the person who died in a helicopter accident in May is to be elected To Ebrahim Rais successor.

Director of the Finnish Middle East Institute by Susanne Dahlgren according to Iranians themselves do not believe in influencing elections.

“Especially the young age group is fed up with the authoritarian system of the clergy, and they don’t believe that elections can change anything.”

Half of Iranians are under 30 years old. The voter turnout in the parliamentary elections organized in March was the lowest in the history of modern Iran. Only 41% of eligible voters went to vote.

“The turnout in this election will probably be as bad as in 2021,” Dahlgren states. Then the turnout was 49%.

Citizens’ dissatisfaction is visible even before Friday. More than 500 teachers, trade union activists, and cultural influencers have already announced in advance to boycott elections.

Iran is considered a so-called hybrid system with both theocratic and republican elements. However, the republican element is subordinate to theocracy, i.e. priestly rule. Although elections are held in Iran, they are generally not considered free and democratic.

There is no clear favorite in Friday’s election, so a second round of the election is expected. Reformist by Masoud Pezeshkian expected to reach the second round. The second candidate for the second round will probably be a hard-line conservative, either a former general of the Revolutionary Guard and the current speaker of the parliament By Mohammad Baqer Ghalibafor who led the Iran nuclear deal negotiations Saeed Jalili.

Presidential candidate Masoud Pezeshkian.

Allowing a reformist to run is partly due to the Iranian regime’s desire to increase voter turnout. A rising voter turnout would be an opportunity to demonstrate that Iran’s regime has broad public support.

“The weakness of the system is illustrated by the fact that the voter turnout in the elections is so low. A high voter turnout could show that there are real options in the elections and that the elections are free. Of course, the aim is to present to the outside world that Iran’s clerical system is on strong feet,” Dahlgren formulates.

The six candidates who managed to run for the elections were carefully screened in advance of the 80th candidate from among. The screening was carried out by the so-called Council of Supervisors.

The council consists of 12 conservative religious leaders and a representative of the judiciary. It strictly controls who is allowed to participate in the elections. This time, among others, the former president of Iran was left behind in the council’s screening Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, several officials and seven women. No woman has ever been allowed to run for president in Iran.

Presidential according to experts, the impact on the broad lines of Iranian politics is limited. The direction of foreign and domestic policy is primarily determined by Iran’s supreme leader, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Dahlgren compares the position of the Iranian president to the prime ministers of other countries.

“The president is subordinate to the ayatollah and his position is executive.”

According to experts, there is no such thing as a completely powerless president. Despite the Ayatollah’s strong position, the president has an influence on Iran’s foreign policy. Especially the war in Gaza, and its possible spread to Lebanon, will demand action from the future president.

CMI expert Henrietta Toivanen emphasizes that tensions in Iran’s neighboring regions create political opportunities and space.

“There is a great need for regional diplomacy at the moment and Iran is a significant party in these dynamics. Who will be the president of Iran and what kind of foreign policy and diplomatic line he chooses will matter a lot.”

Toivanen reminds that many of Iran’s presidents have had a policy oriented towards diplomacy. Negotiations related to Iran’s nuclear program are also still ongoing.

“Foreign political victories and successes can very well be found when there is space and need”.

Susanne Dahlgren also believes that the president’s role is emphasized in the management of regional relations. He still reminds that, in addition to the president, there are several other actors in Iran who determine the direction of politics. For example, he singles out Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, which arms Iran’s allies, the Houthis and Hezbollah.

Presidential candidate Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf speaks at a campaign event on Wednesday.

In the future however, the president can have surprising powers.

“The Ayatollah is old and rumored to have cancer,” says Dahglren.

With the Ayatollah’s death, the president’s role as head of state would be emphasized until a new supreme leader was elected. According to Dahlgren, the situation of the Iranian clergy would then be vulnerable.

“The hard core of the priesthood wants to make sure that the president is not a person who wants to risk the priesthood”

In this regard, the candidate lineup for Friday’s elections can be challenging for those in power. Two candidates withdrew from the presidential race on Thursday to bolster the chances of the remaining conservative candidates against the reform-minded Pezeshkian.

“Conservatives hate the situation when candidates eat each other’s votes. The risk for the priesthood is that a reformist gets into office,” Dahlgren reflects.