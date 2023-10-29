Iranian Foreign Minister Abdollahian: Iran does not want the war to escalate in the Middle East

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that Tehran does not want the conflict to escalate in the Middle East. He stated this in on air American TV channel CNN.

“We don’t want this war to escalate,” the Iranian minister answered the corresponding question. In addition, he pointed out that it is “completely false” to link attacks on American interests in the region to Iran without evidence.

Abdollahian previously warned that no one would escape the “merciless flames” of conflict if the genocide in the Gaza Strip continued. “I frankly tell the American statesmen who are now presiding over genocide in Palestine that we do not welcome the spread of war in the region,” the minister stressed. He added that Iran is part of West Asia, so “there are no reservations when it comes to security here at home.”