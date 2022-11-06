New protests in Iran, especially in universities and in the northwest of the Kurdish majority country, where the revolt against the government continues after the death of Mahsa Amini, who died after being arrested by the Tehran moral police on charges of not wearing correctly the hijab. According to activists from the Oslo-based NGO Hengaw, police officers shot protesters today and injured 35 people in Marivan, a city in Iranian Kurdistan province.

Here the new protest erupted for the death of Nasrin Ghadri after being beaten on the head by the police. The girl was buried quickly at dawn and without a funeral ceremony to avoid, according to Hengaw activists, her becoming a new symbol of the protest. Tehran authorities then sent reinforcements to the area.

Over this weekend at least 16 other people were reportedly killed by gunshots fired by Iranian security forces in Sistan and in the province of Baluchistan. The NGO Human Rights Iran indicated that the security forces opened fire on November 4 against a rally in the city of Jash, Sistan and Balochistan, the scene of another “black Friday” after the death of nearly 100 protesters. September 30 in the city of Zahedan. The NGO estimates that the victims since the beginning of the protests in September are 304, including 41 children, in 21 provinces of the country.