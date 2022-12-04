After three months of protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by the morality police in Tehran, the country’s attorney general, Mohamad Jafar Montazeri, reported the dismantling of this police force. The announcement seeks to calm the protest movement that has already left between 300 and 450 dead since the death of the young woman on September 16.

Iran’s attorney general, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, announced Saturday night that the competent authorities had abolished the morality police, which had existed since 2006, the ISNA news agency reported.

“The morality police have nothing to do with the judiciary, and have been abolished by those who created them,” he said late Saturday in the holy city of Qom.

Montazeri specified that the judiciary will continue to supervise the behavior of society and insisted that women’s clothing continues to be very important, especially in the holy city of Qom, south of Tehran.

“The misuse of the hijab in the country, especially in the holy city of Qom, is one of the main concerns of the judiciary as well as our revolutionary society, but it should be noted that legal action is the last resort and cultural measures precede to any other”, explained Montazerí.

However, the prosecutor also announced that “parliament and the judiciary were working” on the issue of the mandatory headscarf, without specifying what might change. Today, under a law imposed four years after the 1979 Islamic revolution, the headscarf is mandatory in the country. All women should wear it, as well as loose clothing in public.

About three months of protests

On September 16, a 22-year-old Kurdish girl, Mahsa Amini, died in custody. She had been arrested by the morality police for allegedly wearing her veil wrong. According to the activists and her family, the woman died after being beaten, but the authorities explained her death due to pre-existing health problems, something her parents deny.

The death of the young woman unleashed a protest movement by the population, which spread to all the cities of the country and was replicated in dozens of countries. Iranians criticize not only the harsh application of Islamic law, the repression and the lack of freedoms for women, but also the essence of political power in Iran.

“This is not a protest, this is a revolution”, “we do not want an Islamic Republic”, “death to the dictator”, are some of the slogans of the protests, shouted by the demonstrators or written on the walls of the buildings. During the demonstrations, women also took off and burned their headscarves shouting “Woman, life, freedom!

Despite violent repression, the movement did not stop. According to the Oslo-based organization Iran Human Rights, about 450 people have died since last September. In addition, at least 2,000 people have been accused of various crimes for their participation in the mobilizations, of which six have been sentenced to death. The Islamic republic only acknowledges about 300 deaths.

The discussion on “spreading the culture of decency and hijab”

The morality police were created under the mandate of the ultra-conservative president, Mahmud Ahmadinejad, to “spread the culture of decency and the hijab.” The unit, made up of men in green uniforms and women in black chadors (which cover the head and upper body), began patrolling in 2006.

Women who break the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code risk being arrested by the unit, sometimes in a very violent way.

This police force has evolved over the years, under the moderate president Hassan Rohani the dress code was a little more flexible, but with his successor, the ultra-conservative Ebrahim Raissi, the mobilization of “all institutions to reinforce the law on veils” was imposed, since, according to him, “the enemies of Iran and Islam wanted to undermine the cultural and religious values ​​of society by spreading corruption.”

The issue of the headscarf is sensitive in Iran and divides both the population and politicians. Conservatives refer to the 1983 law, while progressives want to give women the right to choose whether or not to wear it.

