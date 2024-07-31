Tasnim: Iran Investigates Assassination of Hamas Politburo Chief in Tehran

Iran is investigating the assassination of Hamas Politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported. Tasnim.

Haniyeh was reportedly killed along with one of his bodyguards in the attack on the residence. The agency expressed condolences to the “heroic nation of Palestine, the Islamic community, the fighters of the resistance front and the noble nation of Iran.”

“The causes and extent of this incident are being investigated, the results of the investigation will be announced later,” the statement said.

Earlier, Hamas reported details of Haniyeh’s death. The group called the attack on his residence “treacherous” and blamed it on “Zionists.”