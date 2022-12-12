Majidreza Rahnavard was killed after stabbing 2 security officers in November, according to Iranian news agency

Iran announced this Monday (Dec.12.2022) that it had executed a second man involved in protests against the government over the death of young Mahsa Amini, detained by the Iranian police for using “inappropriate” of hijab (traditional Islamic veil), in September.

According to the Iranian news agency Mizan NewsMajidreza Rahnavard, 23, was convicted of “war against God” after he allegedly stabbed to death 2 officers of the Basij paramilitary force, linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, on 17 November. At least four others were also injured.

The crime carries the death penalty in Iran. Rahnavard was publicly hanged in Meshed, in the northeast of the country, close to the border with Turkmenistan, according to the agency.

On Thursday (Dec. 8), the government announced the execution of the first death sentence associated with the protests. Another man, identified as Mohsen Shekari, was also hanged for stabbing a policeman and for blocking a highway in Tehran during demonstrations with a motorcycle.

The NGO Iran Human Rightswhich monitors human rights violations in Iran, protested against the lack of transparency in the trials and warned of the risk of a 🇧🇷mass execution” of protesters.

“Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death on the basis of coerced confessions in a clearly unfair trial and a spectacular trial. This crime must have serious consequences for Iran. There are thousands of protesters arrested and 12 with death sentences already issued”stated the Iran Human Rights🇧🇷

Still according to the organization, the condemnations are being made because the authorities need “spread fear among the people and save the regime from nationwide protests”🇧🇷

Public demonstrations against the death of Mahsa Amini are the largest in Iran since the Islamic Revolution, which established theocracy in the country in 1979. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, current “Supreme leader” of Iran, has been in power since 1989.

The main symbols of the demonstrations were the withdrawal of the hijab and the cutting of a lock of hair by women. The demonstrations were also attended by men, mainly young people, and also extended to the World Cup in Qatar, where the players of the Iranian national team did not sing the country’s anthem in the opening game against the England team.