Iranian Foreign Minister Abdollahian: the nuclear deal is gradually losing relevance

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or “nuclear deal” is gradually losing its relevance. This was stated by the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Iran, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, reports RIA News

“As for the JCPOA, since our red lines on certain positions were not accepted by the other side, today we are not on the path to signing an agreement on the JCPOA,” the minister said.

At the same time, he emphasized that over time, the relevance of the concluded agreement is lost.

Earlier it became known that the United States will be able to return to the JCPOA if United Nations (UN) nuclear inspectors receive full access to Iran’s nuclear facilities and complete their report on Tehran’s nuclear tests.