The death of a young Kurdish woman in the custody of the Iranian moral police sparked protests around the world. What has changed in the country since then? At the beginning of September, Jina Mahsa Amini’s family went public on Instagram to announce that they would mourn at her grave this Saturday (16/09), the first anniversary of the young Iranian’s death from “ moral police”. The intention was to hold a religious and traditional vigil for the beloved relative.

Iran’s security forces have been watching Mahsa’s family for a year. But not only that: in order to avoid crowds, which could soon lead to protests like those in 2022, they also monitor many cemeteries in the country. Relatives of victims of the repression that followed the demonstrations find themselves under enormous pressure.

“This type of widespread arrests and arrests of victims’ families is something we have never seen before,” comments human rights activist Shiva Nazar Ahari. A member of the Iranian Committee for Human Rights, she has been arrested several times in recent decades, having spent several years in prison, and has lived in Slovenia since October 2018.

“So far, more than 40 family members of victims have been arrested. And the number of arrests increases every day”, says Ahari. “Political and social activists are either in prison, or being interrogated and threatened. It is possible that these methods will prevent further protests for a while.”

Biggest protests in decades in Iran

Jina Mahsa Amini was arrested in 2022 during a trip to the capital Tehran, accused of incorrectly wearing a headscarf – which in Iran is strictly monitored in public spaces. A few hours later, already lifeless, the young woman was taken by the moral police straight to the hospital. Three days later, on September 16, she was officially declared dead.

The mass protest began at Mahsa’s funeral, in his hometown, Saghes. From the Kurdish city in western Iran, it quickly spread throughout the country. The protesters, mostly young women, took off their headscarves and shouted: “Woman, life, freedom!” The nationwide demonstrations have turned into the largest and most persistent protests since the founding of the Islamic Republic in 1979.

The government responded with large-scale repression and violence. It is difficult to cite exact numbers, but according to independent human rights organizations, between September 16 and the end of January 2023, security forces in Iran killed at least 527 protesters during the protests, including 17 minors.

Islamic veil as a symbol of systematic oppression

For human rights activist Shiva Nazar Ahari, such protests have permanently changed political and social relations in Iranian society.

One of the most significant changes concerns the new look adopted by Iranian women in public: despite even more rigorous punitive measures, such as fines, many refuse to wear the obligatory headscarf. They see it as a symbol of systematic oppression and humiliation, and no longer want to follow the rules associated with it.

Since the Islamic Revolution, female image has played an important role in the regime’s ideology. A woman without a hijab is seen by conservative forces as a symbol of a liberal Western lifestyle and therefore as an attack on Islamic culture. In contrast, the feminine ideal of the Iranian political system is one of total submission.

Iranian women have suffered discrimination for decades, as evidenced by the 2022 World Economic Forum Foundation (WEF) report on gender disparities: among 146 countries, Iran ranks 143rd. The WEF examines gender equality in the areas of business, education, health and politics. A decisive point in this classification is the participation of women in politics.

Regime versus population

“We are facing a progressive movement that will bear fruit in the long term”, says Barbad Golshiri, an internationally renowned sculptor who now lives in Paris. As the son of writer Houshang Golshiri, he has good contacts in the Iranian cultural and artistic scene. “The ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’ movement is resulting in a cultural revolution starting at the lowest levels of society,” he says. “He is challenging the values ​​that despots have been trying to impose on society since the 1980s.”

At that time, during the so-called Islamic Revolution, the regime’s leaders Islamized the educational system, forced women to wear headscarves in public, and imprisoned or sent into exile independent cultural figures and scientists. This culminated in the mass executions of political prisoners in the late 1980s.

“The political system now wants to intimidate society with the methods of the 1980s,” says Golshiri, referring to the recent mass incarceration of protesters, death sentences for political prisoners and the dismissal of scientists critical of the regime from educational institutions. .

On August 22, 2023, the Iranian parliament passed a controversial law that imposes even harsher penalties for violating Islamic dress codes. The new rule provides, for example, up to 15 years in prison in the case of multiple violations, as well as a ban on leaving the country. Furthermore, the mere publication of photos of women without a headscarf online constitutes a crime; and supermarkets, restaurants and museums that allow women without headscarves to enter are threatened with closure.

On the other hand, defenders of the new law argue that it will better protect followers of religious precepts. Insulting a veiled woman in Iran can result in up to six months in prison, in addition to 74 lashes. In this way, those in power try to divide the population.

Demands for secularization

For Golshiri, the old dogmas are being challenged by the movement born in 2022, which also dates back to the feminist movement.

Mahsa Amini’s death also moved Iranians abroad. In October 2022, for example, Iranians exiled in Germany organized a solidarity demonstration in Berlin. According to police estimates, around 80,000 participated in the protest. In February 2023, the Munich Security Conference also sent a signal of support by placing Iranian opposition activists on its platforms in place of regime representatives.

“Forming an opposition in Iran is very difficult, because of the repression by the security forces. Many believed or expected that big names and personalities among exiled Iranians would form an opposition”, notes Arash Azizi. However, this did not happen.

“The disappointment was great when some names each went their own way after a brief union. Unity seems to be very difficult among exiles. Ultimately, they are more concerned about themselves,” says the Middle East expert from New York University. “In my opinion, the decisive force for change in Iran lies in the hands of the many courageous people who are currently behind bars. Only they will make it.”