In public the Iranian officials continue to threaten ‘harsh’ retaliation to ‘punish’ Israelalmost two weeks have passed since the killing in Tehran of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh. But in private meetings with the leaders of the armed proxies, Iran has urged “cautiontrying to balance any show of force with a desire to avoid an all-out war in the region.” The Washington Post reports, citing sources familiar with the behind-the-scenes conversations, while an Israeli official, citing talks with security officials, said yesterday that Israel’s latest assessment is that Iran is planning another direct attack that could be imminent.

“The Iranians and their allies are proceeding cautiously,” said a Lebanese source with close ties to Lebanon’s Hezbollah. A similar account came from an Iraqi lawmaker with ties to Iranian-backed militias in Iraq. “We have been told (by Iran) that it will be a limited response,” he said. Because Tehran “does not want a widening of the conflict”.

In recent meetings, according to the Lebanese source with ties to Hezbollah, Iran expressed fears that Israel and the US could strike at its nuclear program, using the conflict as a ‘pretext’ to “essentially neutralize Iran’s nuclear deterrence.”

THE’Haniyeh’s killing ‘was an intelligence-based mission’Aliasghar Shafieian, media adviser to Masoud Pezeshkian, the new Iranian president leading the Islamic Republic in what the Post calls a “delicate moment of political transition,” told the Post. And “Iran’s response will be of a similar nature and level”Shafieian is convinced, acknowledging that the consequences of Haniyeh’s killing are a “significant challenge” for Pezeshkian. But, he also said, the government is capable of “managing the situation.” The country, he said, will respond in a “mature” manner.

For Marc Polymeropoulos, former CIA with roles in the Middle East, aAny response from Iranian intelligence could take the form of attacks on Israeli targets abroad, such as embassies.. “I don’t think the Iranians have the capacity to target Israeli security officials on Israeli soil,” he said.

Finally, according to an Iraqi official with close ties to Iranian-backed forces in the region, Tehran’s allies in Iraq and Syria are planning attacks on U.S. bases in those countries to coincide with a possible Iranian attack on Israel. And, he said, the groups have been told to remain on “high alert.”

US, France, Germany, Italy and UK: “Tehran withdraws threats”

Meanwhile, following fears expressed by the White House that Tehran might be attacking Israel, US President Joe Biden “spoke with France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom to discuss the situation in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions and reach a ceasefire and an agreement to release the hostages,” White House Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said.

“We urged Iran to drop its threats of a military attack against Israel and spoke of the grave consequences for regional security should such an attack take place,” the joint statement by the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy later released by the White House read.

“We expressed our support for Israel’s defense against Iranian aggression and attacks by terrorist groups supported by Iran,” reads the statement in which the leaders of the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy, after discussing the situation in the Middle East, expressed “full support for the ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions and reach an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza.”

“We supported the joint call by President Biden, Egyptian President Al-Sisi and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to resume talks later this week with the aim of concluding the agreement as soon as possible and stressed that there is no more time to waste – it continues -. All parties must assume their responsibilities. The delivery and distribution of aid without restrictions is necessary”.

Israel on high alert: ‘Ready for defense and attack’

And meanwhile, the Israeli military is on “maximum alert.” This was confirmed by the spokesman for the Israeli forces (IDF) Daniel Hagari, as reported by the Times of Israel. Hagari specified that there have been no changes so far in the emergency guidelines for the civilian population. “We are following our enemies and developments in the Middle East, especially Hezbollah and Iran,” he said, confirming an increase in air patrols over neighboring Lebanon to “identify and intercept threats.” “We take our enemies’ statements seriously and – he stressed – we are therefore ready at the maximum level of preparation for defense and attack.”

Israel “is prepared to meet this threat” on multiple fronts. In a statement, Israeli President Isaac Herzog stressed that Israel has “excellent military capabilities, an Air Force and multi-dimensional, sophisticated and cutting-edge defense systems that are alert and ready.” Herzog, the Israeli news site Ynet reports, insists on unity.