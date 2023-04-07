Saudi Arabia and Iran took a step towards the resumption of their diplomatic relations in a meeting in China between Iranian Foreign Minister Hosein Amir Abdolahian and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan al Saud. This meeting formalizes the agreement promoted by Chinese President Xi Jinping in March that aims to end the historic rivalry between two of the main powers in the Middle East. The UN trusts that this rapprochement will bring stability to the region.

A handshake that formalizes the end of 7 years of hostilities between the two Middle Eastern powers. On the left, Iran with a population of 87 million people, mainly Shiite Muslims. On the right, the Sunni giant, Saudi Arabia, with less population but with a gross domestic product higher than Iran’s by more than 470 billion dollars, according to World Bank data. And in the middle of both Middle Eastern countries, China.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang shake hands during a meeting in Beijing, China on April 6, 2023. via REUTERS – WANA NEWS AGENCY

The world’s second largest economy has played a central role in the rapprochement between Tehran and Riyadh. In March, Chinese President Xi Jinping helped broker the surprise Iran-Saudi Arabia deal in a show of Beijing’s growing influence in the Middle East. And this Thursday, that rapprochement was sealed in what not only represents a triumph for a region ravaged by conflicts where the United States has been the main mediator for decades; but also the triumph of a China with more and more power of influence in the global system.

However, China maintains that its mediating role does not imply interference in internal affairs, quite the contrary. At the meeting on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said that “Beijing supports Middle Eastern countries to uphold their strategic independence, get rid of outside ‘interference’ and keep the future of the region in their own hands.”

The end of the enmity between the Saudi kingdom and the Iranian theocracy is caused by the need for regional stability and the search for economic cooperation, according to a joint statement issued by both nations. In which commit to reopening embassies and consulates within the two-month period stipulated in the March agreement.

“The technical teams will continue coordination to examine ways to expand cooperation, including the resumption of flights and bilateral visits by official delegations and the private sector and facilitate the granting of visas for citizens of the two countries,” reads the joint statement.

Is the strategic alliance between the United States and Saudi Arabia faltering?

Saudi Arabia became one of the main allies of the United States in the Middle East, both commercially —as two of the largest oil producers in the world— as well as in the fight against terrorism. While Iran proclaimed itself as the main enemy of the United States in the region since the triumph of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 and the establishment of the regime of the ayatollahs.

So the United States is cautious when pronouncing on the rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran. US officials have expressed skepticism that Iran will change its behavior after the deal with Saudi Arabia.

“If this dialogue leads to concrete actions by Iran to curb its destabilizing activities in the region, including the proliferation of dangerous weapons, then, of course, we would appreciate it,” said Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesman for the State Department.

Earlier this week, Bill Burns, director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), traveled to Saudi Arabia to reaffirm decades-old intelligence cooperation in talks with his counterparts and national leaders, including in the fight against terrorism.

Saudi Arabia is also suspicious of Iran’s nuclear program, which has advanced significantly since the United States unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 deal with world powers to curb Iran’s atomic activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

At the moment, the rapprochement between the Saudis and the Iranians focuses on trade relations, according to what the joint communiqués express.

Will rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia bring stability to the Middle East?

Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran was stormed during a dispute between the two countries over the execution of a Shiite cleric in Riyadh.

The relationship began to sour a year earlier, after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates intervened in the war in Yemen, where the Houthis, an Iranian-backed Shiite insurgent group, overthrew a Saudi-backed government and seized the capital, Sanaa. Yemen is the main arena of confrontation between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Yemenis walk past the rubble of a building destroyed by earlier Saudi-led airstrikes on the eve of a renewed truce in Sana’a, Yemen, on June 2, 2022. © Yahya Arhab / EFE-EPA

The Yemeni war has left almost half a million dead, according to the UN, and has been considered the worst humanitarian crisis today. Therefore, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, said that the restoration of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran is “a very important event” to increase stability in the region.

However, it is not clear whether the restoration of diplomatic relations could help boost peace in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia has reached a permanent ceasefire agreement with the Houthis.

In the past, Saudi Arabia has directly accused Iran of arming the Houthis, who have launched missiles and drones at Saudi cities and oil facilities.

For his part, Tim Lenderking, US President Joe Biden’s Administration special envoy for Yemen, said this week that “the Saudis will continue to watch closely” that country.

The United States supports the Saudi front in Yemen and urges Iran to show it is truly turning the conflict around by ending arms smuggling to the Houthis and alleged Iranian involvement in the narcotics trade.

With AP, Reuters and local media