From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

With a view to an all-out war against Israel, Iran and its militias have held several meetings. The Hamas attack could be part of the planning.

Tehran – The Middle East is teeming with pro-Iranian militias that are equipped, trained and politically supported by Tehran. Also those in Gaza Strip resident Hamas is one of the armed groups that receive massive help from the regime in Iran. So far, the US and Israel have said there are no signs that their bloody attack last Saturday (October 7) was directly ordered by Iran. Nevertheless, it should Iran – albeit indirectly – are behind it.

Hamas attack with Iranian help? Tehran and militias were already planning attacks against Israel

The Hamas attack could be part of a larger war effort against the state Israel be. In recent years, Iran and its supported militias have taken an increasingly aggressive position against Israel and concrete plans for one have apparently already been made War against Israel designed. General Esmail Ghaani, head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s notorious Quds Force, worked throughout the year on a common coordination scheme for all pro-Iranian militias, according to a report by the New York Times (NYT) citing informed sources. The aim is also to create greater unity.

To do this, he made several trips to Lebanon, where he held secret meetings with Hamas and Hezbollah, a Shiite militia that also has a presence in Iraq and Pakistan. Ghaani is the successor to Qasem Soleimani, who died in January 2020 at the airport in Baghdad on the orders of ex-US President Donald Trump was taken out by an American drone. Ghaani is now trying to continue the work of Soleimani, who himself was particularly active in Iraq.

Hezbollah trained Hamas attackers: militia leader Nasrallah wants a “new era” in the war against Israel

Hezbollah and its leader Hassan Nasrallah play a particularly important role. In March he met representatives of the individual pro-Iranian militias for hours, the reported NYT. The content, according to the US newspaper, citing participants from Iran and Syria: Nasrallah has instructed them to prepare for a full-scale and expanded war with Israel that would include ground attacks and usher in a “new era.”

In fact, the surprise attack may be one phase of this plan. NYT-Revolutionary Guard and Hezbollah sources said the attack was planned by a close circle of representatives from Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran, with training of Hamas militants beginning over a year ago.

Training in Syria and Lebanon: Hezbollah distracted Israeli army

They were trained by experienced Hezbollah commandos in Syria and Lebanon, and a joint operations center was set up in the Lebanese capital Beirut. Paramotor training took place in Lebanon, but attack training for attacking Israeli settlements took place in Syria. Hezbollah has apparently also helped in other ways: for several months, the group carried out provocations and attacks on Israel’s northern border in order to distract the Israeli army from the south.

An Israeli intelligence official said NYT, although they could confirm that hundreds of Palestinians were trained in Hezbollah camps, this does not mean that Iran knew the timing of the attack. In any case, the failure of the Israeli security apparatus is causing a political turmoil in the country. Many are calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign. (bb)