The reformist Masoud Pezeshkian, winner of the second round of the Iranian presidential elections on July 5, has raised expectations of a change in the political landscape with his apparently more tolerant social stance and his defense of openness to the West. A surgeon by profession, Pezeshkian presented himself during the campaign as the candidate of the “voiceless” and brought reformism to power after years of radical conservative dominance. In this edition of Orient Express, we analyze with France 24 correspondent in Iran, Catalina Gómez, what Pezeshkian’s victory means and how his reformism is defined in a country that has been in the hands of hardline governments for years.

