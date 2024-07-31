The statements of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the new President Masoud Pezeshkian focused on an “Iranian duty” to respond to the operation that Israel was accused of carrying out, while the Iranian First Vice President, Mohammad Reza Aref, was an outlier when he said that “Tehran has no intention of escalating the conflict in the Middle East.”

Khamenei considered that “revenge for Haniyeh’s assassination is a duty for Iran,” because he was assassinated on its territory, threatening “severe punishment” for Israel, which he saw as “providing a basis for punishing it harshly.”

As for Pezeshkian, he stated that Iran “will defend its territorial integrity, dignity, honor and pride, and will make the terrorist occupiers regret their cowardly act.”

From Tel Aviv, where Israel was accused of carrying out the assassination, Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu commented on the event, saying, “Haniyeh’s death makes the world a little better, no more fake surrender agreements.”

In contrast to Eliyahu, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said that Israel is not seeking to expand the scope of the war, but is ready to deal with all scenarios, speaking after the successive assassinations of Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shukr in Beirut, and then Haniyeh in Tehran.

Galant said that despite Haniyeh’s assassination, Israel is working to reach an agreement on Gaza, which would allow for the release of the kidnapped hostages.

Iranian dilemma

From Washington, Ali Fayez, director of Iran affairs at the International Crisis Group, told Sky News Arabia that the assassination of Haniyeh only hours after he attended the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president is a “major dilemma facing the Iranian regime.”

Fayez pointed out that Israel had once again demonstrated its ability to deal with accurate intelligence information to carry out an operation in the heart of Tehran, confirming that this assassination “confirms that Iran’s security is like ‘Swiss cheese’, where there are many loopholes through which the threat can pass through all defenses.”

As for the Iranian response, Fayez believes that Iran “likely has no choice but to retaliate to deter further Israeli attacks, defend its sovereignty, and maintain its credibility in the eyes of its regional partners.”

He added that Iran’s main dilemma now is “the mechanism it has created to deter attacks on its territory, represented by the ‘Axis of Resistance’, which calls for launching these attacks and a rapid response.”

According to the Iran director at the International Crisis Group, the discrepancy in statements issued by officials in Tehran “deeply demonstrates the extent of the dilemma the regime is currently in.”

“If Iran fails to respond in a way that would forfeit deterrence, its credibility with its regional partners and its sense of security will suffer serious damage,” he continued. “But if it responds, it risks sparking the kind of regional conflagration it has tried so hard to avoid since October 7.”

He stressed that Israel “has carried out covert assassinations on Iranian soil before, but killing a senior commander like Haniyeh is particularly humiliating for the Revolutionary Guards on their own soil.”

usual variation

From London, the researcher specializing in Iranian affairs, Wajdan Abdul Rahman, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia that the discrepancy in statements issued by Tehran after the assassination of Haniyeh is “something we have become accustomed to in all previous events, whether inside Iran or related to it.”

Abdul Rahman believes that the push and pull in Iranian messages “is deliberate in the internal politics of the Iranian regime, where statements often become contradictory, so that they can eventually adopt one of those positions, and this is very likely.”

He expected that Iran would not have to respond directly to the assassination of Haniyeh, and that the strike would be carried out through one of its arms in the region.

According to the professor of political science at the University of Tehran, Hussein Rouiran, the statements of the Iranian First Vice President “do not differ from the official approach.” In any case, Iran will respond to this operation, but it does not want to turn these facts into a comprehensive war and does not want to raise the level of conflict.

Roiran told Sky News Arabia that Iran has no intention of expanding the circle of conflict in the region.