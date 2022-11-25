A Kurdish fighter views the destruction caused by an Iranian bombardment in a village in Iraqi Kurdistan this past week. / SAFIN HAMED / AFP

The tension between Iran and Iraq has escalated in recent weeks to unprecedented levels since the end of the war between the two countries that took place between 1980 and 1988. The Revolutionary Guard of the Islamic republic has deployed this Friday armored units and infantry troops on the border with Iraqi Kurdistan. The move came less than 24 hours after Baghdad announced its own military deployments in response to attacks by Tehran and Ankara on Kurdish group positions in the semi-autonomous region.

Iran has been launching a series of cross-border missile and drone attacks for weeks on Iraq-based Iranian-Kurdish opposition groups, which it blames for fueling protests in his country over the death in custody of a young Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini. allegedly for wearing the traditional Islamic headscarf incorrectly.

The Kurdistan Freedom Party, one of the affected groups, confirmed Iran’s deployment of tanks, armored vehicles, artillery and drones on Iran’s borders with the Kurdistan region in recent days. Tehran has also increased its forces in the Kurdish-Iranian cities of Baneh, Marivan and Piranshahr, its spokesman, Jalil Nadiri, told the Kurdish Rudaw news agency.

Iran has justified these operations before the UN, arguing that the country “has no other option than to use its natural law to defend itself within the framework of international law to protect its national security,” it explained Thursday by letter to the international institution.

In contrast, the Government of Iraq announced this past Thursday its decision to redeploy troops on the borders with Iran and Turkey after denouncing the recent bombings as a threat to its sovereignty.

The Iraqi National Security Council held a meeting this week led by Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al Sudani to address “Turkish and Iranian violations and attacks against Iraqi borders,” Army General Staff spokesman Yahya Rasul confirmed. , with the intention of “developing a plan to redeploy the border forces to hold the line on the borders with Iran and Turkey and guarantee all logistical support to the Border Forces.”

The relationship between the two countries has been tense in recent decades. In the memory is the war that took place throughout the eighties, with the involvement of other powers, which left hundreds of thousands of dead.