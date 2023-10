Four days ago, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s highest authority, stated that “Israel’s days are numbered”. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Iranian Supreme Leader Office

Leader of the so-called “Axis of Resistance” against Israel – which also includes Syria, Hamas and the Lebanese Shiite group Hebzollah –, Iran declared its support for the attacks carried out by Palestinian militiamen this Saturday (7) against the Jewish State. Rahim Safavi, advisor to the country’s highest authority, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Tehran will stand by the Palestinians “until the liberation of Jerusalem.”

According to the Iranian news agency ISNA, Safavi congratulated Hamas soldiers and assured Iran’s support for the group. Videos shared on social media also show members of the Iranian parliament chanting, with their fists raised, slogans such as “Israel is destroyed, Palestine is victorious.”

Four days ago, Khamenei stated that “Israel’s days are numbered.” “It is a cancerous tumor that will be removed by the Palestinians and the resistance forces,” he said.

In a statement, Hezbollah called for “Arab and Islamic” support for Palestinian militias in the new escalation against the Jewish state. “We call on the people of our Arab and Islamic nation and the free people of the world to declare their support for the Palestinian people and for the resistance movements to confirm their unity on the ground in blood, words and deeds,” the note said.

The Israeli army’s international spokesman, Richard Hecht, said the country does not rule out the possibility that the conflict could spread to the West Bank or the northern border, with attacks coming from southern Lebanon, where Palestinian militias and the Hezbollah.