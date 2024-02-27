Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Tuesday (27) that Iran, Israel's greatest enemy, the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas and the Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah will use the Muslim holy month of Ramadan to generate violence in the West Bank. and in East Jerusalem.

“Hamas’ main objective is to take advantage of Ramadan and turn it into the second phase of the plan that began on October 7, with an emphasis on the Temple Mount and Jerusalem,” commented Gallant at the Israel Defense Forces Central Command (IDF). ), in comments published by the local press.

Israelis call the Temple Mount what Palestinians consider the Esplanade of Mosques, where the Al Aqsa Mosque is located in the Old City of East Jerusalem. It is the holiest site for Judaism and the third holiest site for Muslims, as well as being the most emblematic of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Last week, Hamas called on Palestinians in East Jerusalem and the West Bank to rebel against any “criminal measure” banning entry to the Al Aqsa Mosque.

“Hamas’ main target is being expanded by Iran and Hezbollah,” declared Gallant.

Israel and Hamas – which controls the Gaza Strip – have been at war since October 7, when the terrorist group carried out an attack that included rocket fire and the simultaneous infiltration of thousands of its militiamen, which killed around 1,200 people in Israeli territory and kidnapped another 250.

One day after this attack, Hezbollah, in solidarity with Hamas, opened fire on northern Israel, retaliated by the IDF, triggering the biggest spike in tension since 2006, which left more than 300 people dead, most of them in the ranks of the Shiite group. .

Furthermore, the West Bank and Israel are experiencing their greatest spiral of violence since the second intifada (2000-2005), a phenomenon that was fueled by the war in the Gaza Strip.

“We must not give Hamas what it has failed to achieve since the start of the war,” Gallant said, warning against “irresponsible statements” that could result in escalation.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has called for Muslim Palestinians to be barred from entering the Esplanade of Mosques during the holy month of Ramadan, which begins on March 10.

The United States, Qatar and Egypt, which are mediating between Israel and Hamas, are seeking a truce agreement in the Gaza Strip before the start of Ramadan, although so far there are no clear signs that this will materialize.