Beijing wants to make it clear that it has important allies, in the midst of tensions between China and the United States due to the balloon crisis. After a three-day visit to Beijing by the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisí, in which he has met, among others, his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, both heads of state have reiterated their intention to “develop a close strategic relationship”. and they have demanded that the sanctions imposed against Iran be lifted while the negotiation of the denuclearization agreement continues in deadlock.

President Xi has also formally accepted an invitation to travel to Iran, according to a statement issued by both countries; the last time he did so was in 2016. Beijing seems to have set its sights on a strategic region. In December, in one of his first trips abroad after three years of the pandemic, the Chinese leader visited Saudi Arabia, Iran’s rival in the area, to deepen their relations, and with an eye on its abundant hydrocarbons. The Middle East is one of those key territories for Beijing in its ambitious New Silk Road project, launched almost a decade ago, and with which the Asian giant tries to get closer to the rest of the world through, above all, infrastructure programs.

Xi and Raisi have jointly denounced Washington’s unilateral abandonment of the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Iranian nuclear agreement signed in 2015 by several countries – China, the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom United Kingdom, France and Germany―, in addition to the EU, and that forced Tehran to drastically cut its nuclear program in exchange for economic incentives.

In 2018, with Donald Trump in the White House, the United States abandoned the plan and decided to reimpose sanctions against Iran. Since then, under the coordination of the European Union, the parties have been trying to revive the agreement, but without success so far. “All relevant sanctions must be fully and verifiably lifted, and the JCPOA must be fully and effectively applied,” Beijing and Tehran have claimed.

Rejection of the Western vision of human rights

Both countries consider that there are several links between them, such as their rejection of the Western vision of human rights. This is a sensitive issue in China, especially because of the treatment of the Uyghur minority (the United Nations believes that Beijing may have committed crimes against humanity in its repression), and also in Iran, where the NGO Iran Humab Rights believes there have been close of 500 deaths during the repression of the demonstrations against the regime of the ayatollahs, which have shaken the country in recent months.

They both believe there is another way of looking at things: “Regarding the issue of human rights, both sides pointed out that different countries have different national conditions, historical cultures, social systems, and levels of economic and social development,” he says. the notice.

The visit of the Iranian has coincided with the tails of the storm that has raged since the beginning of February between the United States and China on account of the aerostatic skirmish. The Government of the Asian superpower has decided this Thursday to sanction the US arms companies Lockheed Martin Corporation and Raytheon Missiles & Defense for “participating in the sale of arms to Taiwan [la isla autogobernada que Pekín reclama como propia y a la que Estados Unidos confiere apoyo militar]”, according to a statement issued by China’s Ministry of Commerce.

The sentences imposed by the Asian power come in response to the previous step taken last week by the United States, which decided to blacklist five companies and a Chinese research institute that supported, according to Washington, military programs linked to aviation. and balloons used for surveillance and reconnaissance.

Beijing’s sanction, taken to “safeguard national sovereignty” and “security,” according to the statement, means that both companies will be prohibited from carrying out import or export activities in mainland China. Nor will they be able to carry out new investments in the country, the executives of both will be prohibited from entering Chinese territory, and they will be fined, the note added.

The crisis started in early February, with the detection of a Chinese stratospheric balloon over US territory. Washington accused Beijing of using it for espionage purposes and shot it down, despite China’s claim that it was an unmanned aircraft intended for “mainly meteorological research” that had lost its route. The Chinese government has in turn accused the United States of crossing its airspace with similar devices without permission on at least 10 occasions in the last year.

The incident forced the postponement of the visit to Beijing by US Secretary Antony Blinken, scheduled for February 5-6. In it, a meeting was expected, among others, with Wang Yi, head of Chinese diplomacy, at the head of the Foreign Affairs organ within the Communist Party. Wang is currently visiting Europe, where he is scheduled to visit France, Italy, Hungary and Russia. Both are scheduled to attend the Munich Security conference this weekend.

