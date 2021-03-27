Iran and China will sign this Saturday in Tehran a 25-year strategic and commercial cooperation agreement They have been discussing since January 2016, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Said Khatibzadeh, on his country’s public television.

This pact, which contains “political, strategic and economic clauses” will be signed on the occasion of the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who arrived in the Iranian capital on Friday night.

The official hopes that this document is “very effective” to deepen relations between both countries, which have already been working together in other areas, such as the military.

The genesis of this project dates back to the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Tehran in January 2016. Then, he and his counterpart Hassan Rohani decided to strengthen ties between their two nations.

Tehran and Beijing then pledged to “carry out negotiations for the signing of an extended cooperation agreement of 25 years” and to “cooperate and have reciprocal investments in various fields, such as transport, ports, energy, industry and the services, “according to a joint statement on the occasion of that visit.

The agreement is expected to be signed half-time at the Iranian Foreign Ministry between Wang and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

This agreement strengthens relations between two countries that, together with Russia, make up an axis that last month carried out joint naval exercises again and that has active participation in the conflicts in Syria, Venezuela and several African countries, in addition to its alliance with India and Turkey.

Xi Jinping with Vladimir Putin. File photo.

Together, they hope to strengthen each other to stand up to the United States. Between Iran, China and Russia, they account for 22% of world GDP, 1,500 million inhabitants and 29 million square kilometers.

In addition, just as China and Russia are part of the “nuclear club”, Iran, with its active uranium enrichment efforts, also wants to join this exclusive and dangerous group.

Source: AFP