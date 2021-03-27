The foreign ministers of China and Iran, both under US sanctions, signed a historic 25-year cooperation agreement on Saturday, in the latest expansion of Beijing’s iconic Silk Road initiative. During the signing, the Iranian authority expressed its hope that the deficit in trade between Iran and China fostered by the US sanctions “will be compensated in 2021.”

China and Iran today sealed their strategic alliance in Tehran with the signing of a 25-year economic cooperation agreement. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rohani thus agreed to establish a roadmap for “reciprocal investments in the fields of transport, ports, energy, industry and services.”

“The government and people of Iran are striving as always to expand relations with reliable and independent countries like China,” the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reacted then, calling the proposed cooperation agreement “correct and reasonable”. “Iran independently decides its relations with other countries, it is not like some countries that change their position with a phone call,” said Ali Larijani, advisor to the Ayatollah.

“Prosperity” for the two nations

Although details of the pact have not been disclosed, its main axis is the economic and commercial dimension, as well as Iran’s participation in the Chinese initiative to create a new Silk Road.

The China-Iran pact, which Tehran says includes “political, strategic and economic” components, was signed by the foreign ministers of both countries, Wang Yi and Mohammad Javad Zarif. © AFP

The pact, for example, provides for Chinese investments of around $ 400 billion in Iranian energy and infrastructure sectors, according to Iranian state media. In return, Tehran, a large hydrocarbon producer, guarantees Beijing a stable supply of oil and gas at competitive prices.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the document “will further promote the comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and China and create prosperity for the two nations,” which are celebrating half a century of diplomatic relations.

Iran becomes China’s priority for vaccines

Hassan Rohani also called for more imports of coronavirus vaccines to Iran, the country most affected by the pandemic in the Middle East. “Regarding the coronavirus vaccine, it is necessary to increase cooperation between the two countries, and we want more vaccines to be supplied from China,” the Iranian authority stated. “We will provide them with more vaccines and Iran is our priority for vaccines,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi replied.

The major world powers and Iran reached an agreement to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue in Vienna on July 14, 2015. But former US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement in 2018 and reimposed punitive sanctions against the Islamic Republic. © KHAMENEI.IR

But this pact intervenes primarily to counter US sanctions on Iran. Indeed, China is Iran’s main trading partner, and was one of the largest buyers of Iranian oil before then-US President Donald Trump reimposed broad unilateral sanctions in 2018, after abandoning a multilateral nuclear deal with Tehran. .

“Under the new Administration, the Americans want to reconsider their policy and return to the nuclear deal and China welcomes their initiative,” said Wang. “China has always opposed unilateral US sanctions. Maximum pressure is illegal. and inhumane and lacks international support, “Wang added.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has for his part expressed his willingness to return to the agreement, but demands that Iran once again fulfill all its commitments, while Tehran makes it a condition that Washington first remove its sanctions.

A controversy due to lack of transparency

This roadmap began to be drawn with the visit in January 2016 of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Tehran, during which 17 cooperation agreements were signed and there was talk of increasing exchanges to 600,000 million dollars in a decade.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani accompanied by Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcoming ceremony in the capital Tehran on January 23, 2016. © AFP

However, the lack of transparency around the agreement sparked some controversy last year in Iran, after former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad denounced that a “new 25-year agreement with a foreign country” was being negotiated without the knowledge of the Iranian people. .

Thus, with the label “Iran is not for sale”, complaints about the alleged transfer to China of hydrocarbons and an island in the Persian Gulf circulated on social networks, which was denied by the authorities of the Persian country.

The foreign minister was then booed in parliament when he assured lawmakers that there was “nothing secret” in the proposed deal, which he promised would be publicly announced “once it is finalized.” But the government has yet to deliver on that promise and few details have been released.

With AFP, Reuters and EFE