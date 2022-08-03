The US special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, said on Twitter that the United States had not high expectations for the nuclear deal talks, which will take place this week in Vienna.

He added: “The United States is ready to make an effort in good faith to reach an agreement, and it will soon become clear whether Iran is ready for that.”

The envoy added that he is traveling to Vienna for talks on the basis of the text put forward recently by the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

For his part, the European Union official chairing the talks, Enrique Mora, wrote on Twitter that the negotiations would focus on the latest draft to restore the agreement.

Russia’s chief representative to the talks, Mikhail Ulyanov, also wrote on Twitter that negotiators from Russia, one of the main signatories to the nuclear deal, are ready to hold constructive talks in order to finalize the agreement.

Tehran throws the ball into Washington’s court

In this context, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman announced today that the head of the Iranian negotiating delegation, Ali Bagheri Kani, will travel to Vienna in the coming hours to participate in the indirect negotiations mediated by Mora.

For his part, Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri, said on Twitter, before traveling to the Vienna nuclear negotiations, that the ball is in the US court to “show maturity and act responsibly.”

This comes days after Josep Borrell, the European Union foreign minister who is coordinating the talks to revive the agreement, presented a draft proposal to Tehran and Washington in an attempt to conclude a settlement that would reactivate the understanding from which the United States withdrew in 2018.

More than a year ago, Iran and the powers that are still included in the 2015 agreement (France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China) began talks in Vienna in which the United States, which unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in 2018 under its former president, Donald Trump, indirectly participates.

The negotiations aim to return Washington to the agreement and lift the sanctions it imposed on Tehran after its withdrawal, in exchange for the latter’s return to compliance with its nuclear commitments, which it retracted after the US move.