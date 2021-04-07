Iran | An Iranian military ship was attacked in the Red Sea – suspicions are directed at Israel

According to the Pentagon, the United States is aware of the incident and no troops were involved.

Iran an army ship was attacked yesterday in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, several international media reported.

Iran has not officially commented on the matter, but Iranian state television confirmed the case today, he says news agency AP.

The U.S. Department of Defense confirmed the attack yesterday fresh. According to the Pentagon, the United States is aware of the incident and no troops were involved.

An unnamed source of authority says To The New York Timesthat Israel had informed the United States that it was responsible for the attack. Israel has not commented on the allegations to the media.