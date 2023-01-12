“The people against whom the death penalty has been applied in recent times (in Iran, ed.) are people who have undergone a fair trial, who have had legal guarantees and the courts that tried them offered them adequate guarantees. Only after all the necessary checks they were sentenced to death”. This was stated by the new Iranian ambassador in Rome, Mohammad Reza Sabouri, during a press conference.

“According to the laws and legislation of Iran, capital punishment is authorized for the most serious crimes – he added – in Iran protests are allowed, demonstrations are allowed when they are peaceful but where they change their nature and become violent disorder this is not acceptable”.

Speaking of the protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Masha Amini, Sabouri stressed that “the” Iranian forces of order “in dealing with these unrest are not armed and among them there are 8,000 wounded and more than 50 dead”. Among the hundreds of victims, “no more than 300 people” according to the ambassador, “we found that many were killed with weapons not supplied by our police forces and here there is a big question mark as to who used these weapons to kill”. “We also had some sad and unfortunate episodes – he added – We found that some of the people who lost their lives had reacted to the riots by siding with the police”.

Tehran, the ambassador added, “does not feel betrayed by Italy” after the release of Alessia Piperno and the subsequent harsh condemnation of the repression in Iran by the Italian government, but “we expect and hope to see an attitude more constructive on the part of the Italian authorities and I am here to maintain and strengthen our bilateral relations”.

“Iran is ready to welcome Italian know-how and technology and we are ready to bring relations back to the glorious past. We have always looked to Italy as a gateway to Europe in all fields, from political to cultural” . “Political and economic relations with Italy have always been constructive and growing, however, due to sanctions and external actors these relations have not been free from ups and downs over the years. But the authorities in Rome and Tehran they have always tried to remove these obstacles on the basis of mutual interest,” he added.