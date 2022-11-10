Finally free. Alessia Piperno, the 30-year-old Roman travel blogger, arrested in Iran last September 28 and detained in the Evin prison in Tehran, was released and she will soon return to Italy.

The situation was unblocked by the negotiations between our Foreign Minister Tajani and his Iranian counterpart. and he is preparing to return to Italy. This is what is announced in a note from the Farnesina.

A press release from Palazzo Chigi reads: «After an intense diplomatic work today Alessia Piperno was released by the Iranian authorities and is preparing to return to Italy. The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in thanking all those who contributed to Alessia re-embracing her family, informed her parents in the course of a phone call, a few minutes ago “.

The detention of Alessia Piperno was under the control of our intelligence as well as the Farnesina. In recent weeks the girl, who apparently had regular meals and did not suffer the abuses for which Evin prison is infamous, had also received a visit from an emissary from our embassy.