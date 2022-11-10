Alessia Piperno, the Italian girl arrested last September 28 in Iran, was released, and – as far as we know – already flying to Italy. Palazzo Chigi announced it. “After intense diplomatic work today Alessia Piperno was released by the Iranian authorities and is preparing to return to Italy”, reads a note. “The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in thanking all those who contributed to Alessia re-embracing her family, informed her parents in the course of a phone call, a few minutes ago”.

“Secretary Stoltenberg will forgive me if I do something out of the ordinary, but you will have heard that Alessia Piperno is on her way home. I wanted to thank our intelligence service, Undersecretary Mantovano and the Foreign Ministry for the extraordinary and silent work done to bring back home. this girl’s house “, said the premier shortly after, closing the press point with the NATO number one visiting Palazzo Chigi today.