Iran is willing to exchange Belgian imprisoned NGO employee Olivier Vandecasteele for a convicted Iranian diplomat. Reuters writes this on Monday based on reports from the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Iran’s decision follows a ruling by Belgium’s Constitutional Court on Friday that allowed the swap. According to the Iranian ministry, the way is now clear for the exchange to take place. Vandecasteele was sentenced in Iran to 40 years in prison and 79 lashes.

As early as 2022, the Belgian government wanted a deal with Iran. Olivier Vandecasteele would be swapped with Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian diplomat and terrorist convicted in Belgium. He wanted to attack a gathering of supporters of the Iranian opposition in Paris. But the treaty between Belgium and Iran never materialized because the Iranian opposition objected. She was afraid that Assadi would want to carry out another attack. The Constitutional Court rejected the objection, but placed side note that the Belgian state must inform people who may be at risk from the release of the Iranian.

In principle, the deal makes it possible for 41-year-old Vandecasteele to return to Belgium. The decision may put an end to a diplomatic game between the two countries. The NGO employee was arrested in February last year and initially sentenced to 28 years in prison, probably in response to Assadi’s conviction in Antwerp. According to Iran, Vandecasteele would be guilty of espionage, money smuggling and cooperation with the United States against Iran. His sentence was unexpectedly increased at the end of January.