A meeting between International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director Rafael Grossi and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi resulted in Iran agreeing to voluntarily submit to further verification measures to clear up doubts about the nature of Iran’s nuclear program. country. The meeting took place this Saturday (4th) in Tehran, and the agreement was announced by both parties in a statement.

“We put a tourniquet on the bleeding of information we had,” said the Argentine diplomat at a press conference held in Vienna, upon his return from Tehran. Grossi summarized the agreement to address pending issues such as the remains of uranium enriched to 84%, well above expectations, or the traces of artificial uranium in three facilities that Tehran has never declared as part of its atomic program.

“Iran will, on a voluntary basis, allow the IAEA to carry out other appropriate verification and oversight activities,” the joint statement said. Grossi highlighted that the verification measures will involve accessing certain individuals and certain materials, as well as re-establishing control through cameras and remote measurement systems that had been turned off.

Likewise, he informed that there will be 50% more inspections at the Fordow plant, where traces of 84% uranium were detected, a level close to that needed to manufacture a nuclear bomb.

Iran, for its part, denies having enriched uranium to that purity and claims that the appearance of these particles is “something natural” within the process of producing 60% uranium.

The Argentine diplomat stated that the agreement is very important within the possibility of reactivating the JCPOA, the 2015 nuclear agreement by which Iran reduced its atomic program in exchange for the suspension of sanctions, and which was broken after the withdrawal of the United States from the pact and Iran’s failure to comply a year later.

“Now we can start working again, rebuilding this information base. These are not words, this is something very concrete. It was a deficit we had and we reached an agreement with Iran that will be resolved,” said Grossi.