The continuing conflict between Iran and the US is not taking its name. In the last days of Donald Trump’s tenure, the confrontation between Tehran and Washington is increasing. The top commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said on Friday that his country was fully prepared to respond to any US military pressure.Iranian Army General Hussein Salami targeted the US while addressing an event held in Tehran University in memory of former General Qasim Suleimani. Without naming America, Salami said that today we have no problem, worry or apprehension in facing any power. We can give our enemies the last answer in the battlefield.

Attack on America for Sulaimani

Top officials of Iran, as well as leaders of Syria, Palestine and Lebanese movement leaders and members of Suleimani’s family were present on the occasion. Brigadier General Ismail Ghani, without naming the US in the program, said that Iran is not afraid to face the powers again.

Sulaimani’s killers will not survive

Ibrahim Raisi, the head of Iran’s judiciary, said those who played a role in Sulaimani’s assassination would not escape law and justice, even if he was the president of the US. Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Jawad Zarif said on Friday that Washington would be responsible for the consequences of any possible audacity in the region.

America sent nuclear bomber to Iran

Meanwhile, the US has sent a nuclear submarine to the Persian Gulf with the operation of the B-52 bomber. The B-52 bombers the US has deployed in the Gulf countries can also attack with a nuclear cruise missile. Regarding this aircraft of the US Army, it said that “When we take flight, the immediate target is in danger”. America’s Air Launch Cruise Missile (ALCM) is capable of dropping 2500 kilometers of nuclear bombs.