The Iranian parliament once again prevents the International Atomic Energy Organization from accessing the security cameras at the nuclear plants in the Persian country. It is the third time that this has happened so far this year, only now it occurs in the middle of the negotiations that are taking place in Vienna, Austria, to try to save the nuclear pact established in 2015.

The president of the Iranian parliament, Mohamed Baqer Qalibaf, released the news this Sunday, June 27. “After (the surveillance permit) has expired, nothing has been renewed and therefore none of the information recorded in Iran will be handed over to the (UN nuclear) agency,” he told lawmakers. And he added that it will be the Supreme Court’s decision whether or not to grant the permit.

This means that the Additional Protocol has expired. This agreement allowed the IAEA to have access to information on nuclear activities in the Persian country and also authorized the international organization to carry out unannounced inspections of any facility of this type.

The objective of this was to monitor nuclear production in Iran and ensure that uranium enrichment limits are not exceeded, despite the fact that the Persian Government has already exceeded the maximums established in the Nuclear Agreement that they signed in 2015. The Agreement states that Iran will not be able to produce uranium enriched to more than 3.67%. But this country exceeded 20% in February of this year and, two months later, stated that it would go for 60%. Thus, it is getting closer and closer to the 90% enriched uranium needed to develop nuclear weapons.

FILE: A picture released by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran shows the atomic enrichment facilities of the Natanz nuclear power plant, about 300 kilometers south of Tehran, Iran, on November 4, 2019. © Atomic Energy Organization of Iran / Via AFP

Despite these breaches, the Additional Protocol had continued to be implemented, albeit with obstacles. In December 2020, Iran’s Parliament passed a law denying access by the countries that make up the nuclear pact to the security cameras of the Iranian facilities where enriched uranium is produced.

However, the IAEA managed to postpone the implementation of this law on February 23, for three months. “The strategic law must definitely be complied with, in accordance with the term established in it. The Supreme Leader (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei) has also emphasized this many times. The May 22 deadline, which marks the end of the three-month span, must be met. After these three months, the International Atomic Energy Agency will definitely not have the right to access the images from the camera (of Iranian nuclear sites) or transfer them, ”Mohamed Baqer Qalibaf detailed at the time.

But when it expired, it was traded for one more month. And the deadline definitively expired on June 24. However, the Iranian Foreign spokesman, Said Jatibzadeh, assured that his country “continues to believe that an agreement is possible if the United States decides to abandon the failed legacy of Donald Trump”, but that “it will not negotiate indefinitely.”

In other words, they will reconsider retaking the Additional Protocol if the United States lifts the oil and economic sanctions that it imposed on the Persian country in 2018, when the Administration of then-President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear pact. But on the other side of the table, they don’t see this pressure in a good light.

The announcement comes amid an attempt to save the 2015 Nuclear Deal

Iran’s decision comes amid talks in Vienna that aim to persuade the US to rejoin the agreement and lift sanctions against Iran, and to convince Iran to return to respect production limits. of enriched uranium. The countries that are part of the table are the nations that signed the Nuclear Agreement and are still part of it. That is, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Iran.

All Europeans act as intermediaries in negotiations between the US and Iranian governments, which do not have direct dialogues with each other.

And if the negotiations were complex, now the tension is rising after the decision of the Iranian parliament.



United States Secretary General Antony Blinken in Rome, Italy, prior to his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on June 27, 2021. © Andrew Harnik / Pool via Reuters

Antony Blinken, the Secretary of State of the United States, expressed that his government is “gravely concerned” that Iran does not extend the protocol that allowed IAEA surveillance. And he added: “We are only going to reach an agreement with Iran if it fulfills its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and we have not yet achieved it.” But Iran remains in its position that they will only respect the Agreement only if the North American country withdraws the sanctions it maintains against it.

The withdrawal of the United States and the return of sanctions marked the breaking point

In 2018, former President Donald Trump withdrew his country from the agreement and reinstated the economic sanctions that his nation had pledged to eliminate in exchange for Iran limiting its nuclear potential.

That decision had repercussions, as Iran responded by increasing the production of enriched uranium, to the point of promising to reach levels of 60%.

At the Board of Governors held on June 9 at Agency Headquarters in Vienna, Rafael Grossi, IAEA Director General gave details on this. “The presence of multiple uranium particles of anthropogenic origin in three places in Iran not declared to the Agency, as well as the presence of isotopically altered particles in one of those places, is a clear indication of the presence of nuclear material and / or equipment contaminated with nuclear material in those places. I reiterate the need for Iran to clarify and resolve these issues without further delay by providing information, documentation and answers to the Agency’s issues, ”he stated.

The nuclear pact that was signed in 2015 made Tehran’s nuclear program “exclusively peaceful” as long as the UN Security Council and the EU lifted sanctions against them.

Now, with sanctions by the Americans and with the accelerated nuclear race by Iran, the international community suspects that the Persian country could seek the production of nuclear weapons.

However, Tehran has denied this on more than one occasion and has confirmed that uranium production is not for military purposes. Iran has nine nuclear facilities, of the 18 in the world.

With EFE and Reuters