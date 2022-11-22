The alert was triggered this Tuesday in the international community after Iran announced the start of work to enrich uranium to 60%, well above the level of 3.67% set by the 2015 agreement to prevent Tehran from becoming with a nuclear weapon. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) confirmed that production has already started at the Natanz plant, where gas has been injected into two new strings of advanced centrifuges.

The announcement comes days after the International Atomic Energy Agency criticized Tehran for not cooperating with the investigation into traces of uranium found at at least three of its facilities. Iran, for its part, has assured in recent months that it could enrich uranium to 90%, necessary to create atomic weapons.

The United States today expressed its “deep concern” at the advancement of Iran’s nuclear program and also at the “continued enhancement of its ballistic missile capabilities.” The UK, France and Germany also condemned the decision. In a joint statement, the three European countries pointed out that this expansion has “no civil justification” and “challenges the nuclear non-proliferation system”.