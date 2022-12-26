100 days after the start of the protests after the death of Mahsa Amini, the fury of repression has hit even the weakest and most innocent in the last few hours, such as a 12-year-old girl, Saha Etebari, massacred on Christmas day by the agents of the regime who opened fire on the car in which he was traveling with his parents, in the province of Hormozga.

The reconstructions circulated on Twitter by some activists reveal the anger and bewilderment for the fate of the little girl, who would have been hit at a checkpoint and then died in hospital before being able to reach the operating room. An identical dynamic to the one that last November 16 led to the death of Kian Pirfalak, a 9-year-old boy killed by officers who shot at the family car, seriously wounding the child’s father.

Saha’s father was forced to say in a video that the killing of his daughter is in no way linked to the protests, while Saha’s photo – black eyes, white veil and open book in her hands – is now viral on social media -, yet another victim of a ferocious regime that does not even spare children: according to the agency of human rights activists Hrana, more than 500 demonstrators have been killed since the beginning of the protests, including 69 minors and adolescents.

A disconcerting story, even more than that of the former footballer Daei, who quoted by Iran International said that his family was “forced” to get off the plane on which he was travelling, a Mahan Air flight, the W563 which departed from Tehran , and was forced to go down to the island of Kish, but was not arrested.

Iran forces a plane to land: on board the family of Ali Daei, a former football star who supports the protests December 26, 2022



Meanwhile, executions continue in the country. Elias Raisi and Ayoub Rigi, two men convicted of murder, were hanged on Saturday in Zahedan, in the Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan.

Iran has executed five convicted people in the past month, including two 23-year-old men, Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard, who had participated in the ongoing protests for more than three months. The other three were executed in Shiraz, Fars province, on charges of rape and armed robbery.