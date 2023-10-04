Iran | Activists: Chastity police assaulted 16-year-old girl in Tehran subway, now in coma

According to activist sources, the girl would have hit her head after the police pushed her in the subway.

Activists according to the police beat a 16-year-old girl who was not wearing a headscarf in the Tehran subway on Sunday. According to the activists, the girl is in a coma in the hospital.

Iranian authorities deny the claim and say the girl fainted due to low blood sugar. In the surveillance camera image released by the authorities, two passengers pull an unconscious girl from the subway car.

About that told activist group Hengaw. According to Hengaw, the girl is under strict guard at the hospital, and the phones of her family members have been confiscated. On Monday, the police also arrested a journalist who tried to get to the hospital to meet the girl.

Hengaw later posted a photo showing a girl lying in a hospital with what appears to be a breathing tube in her mouth. The authenticity of the image has not been confirmed, says the British public radio BBC.

In the surveillance camera footage of the Tehran Transport Department, three girls without headscarves enter a subway car from the platform, and one of them is seen falling backwards. The surveillance camera image does not show an image of the inside of the wagon.

Two activists told the news agency Reuters on Tuesday that a verbal altercation arose between the girl and two police officers over wearing a scarf. operating in the Netherlands Radio Zamaneh publication according to the girl would have hit her head on the metal after the police pushed her.

The girl’s mother says in state media that she accepts the authorities’ explanation for the low blood sugar. The statement has clearly been cut.

In September 2022 A 22-year-old who visited Tehran Mahsa Amini died after being beaten by the police for not wearing a headscarf. The death sparked unusually large protests in Iran that lasted for months. Thousands of people have been arrested in connection with them. Ten people have been sentenced to death or long prison terms, and at least seven have been executed.

The protests have mostly died down, but small demonstrations are occasionally seen.