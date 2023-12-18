Iran accused the United States and Israel of being behind a cyber attack that paralyzed this Monday (18) 70% of the country's gas stations.

“The Zionist enemy and the United States wanted to make the Iranian people suffer because of their failures on other fronts, but they must be very clear that the servants of the people in the Ministry of Oil will not allow their conspiracy to succeed and will be defeated,” he said. Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji told the state news agency GO TO.

The minister reported that, around 10 am (local time, 3:30 am Brasília), the country's gas stations were affected by a cyber attack that caused 70% of gasoline and diesel pumps to stop.

At the moment, 1,625 stations are operating across the country and authorities expect that within a few hours the fuel distribution system will return to normal, Owji said.

In turn, the Association of Petrol Stations in Iran attributed the situation to a “technical software problem related to users’ cards to access fuel”. In Iran, drivers have a card to access subsidized gasoline at stations.

The hacker group Gonjeshke Darande took responsibility for the action on the social network X (formerly Twitter). “We, Gonjeshke Darande, have carried out another cyber attack, taking most gas stations across Iran out of service,” they wrote.

The group claimed that the attack is a response to aggression by the Islamic Republic's allies in the region, in an apparent reference to the actions of Yemen's Houthis and militias in Iraq related to the war in the Gaza Strip. “Khamenei (Iran's supreme leader) is playing with fire,” said Gonjeshke Darande.

The Iranian regime is responsible for sponsoring the activities of Islamic militias in the Middle East, through an informal alliance in the region known as the axis of resistance.

At the end of 2021, Iran suffered a cyber attack that disabled users' cards to access fuel, leaving the country's gas stations unusable for almost a day.

Tehran acknowledged that cyber attacks have become more common on its territory in recent years, without providing details about the episodes for “security reasons”. (With EFE Agency)