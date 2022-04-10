Iran.- Iran’s foreign minister on Sunday accused the United States of trying to “impose new conditions” on talks in Vienna on the resumption of the 2015 nuclear deal.

“As for the lifting of sanctions, [los estadounidenses] they are interested in imposing new conditions outside the negotiations,” Hosein Amir-Abdollahian was quoted as saying by the official IRNA news agency.

“In the last two or three weeks, the US side has made excessive demands that contradict some paragraphs of the text,” he added without giving details.

Iran has been negotiating directly in the Austrian capital for a year with France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia and China, and indirectly with the United States, to reactivate the agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“The Americans keep talking about the need for direct negotiations, but we haven’t seen its benefits,” Amir-Abdollahin said.

The 2015 deal offers Iran sanctions relief in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program to ensure that Tehran cannot develop a nuclear weapon, something it has always denied wanting to do.

But the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the agreement in 2018 under then President Donald Trump and the reimposition of harsh economic sanctions caused Iran to begin to renege on its own commitments.

“We seek the lifting of sanctions, but on the condition that it be done in a dignified and sustainable way,” said the head of Iranian diplomacy, explaining that “Iran will maintain its red lines.”

The negotiations in Vienna are trying, on the one hand, to get the United States to participate again in the nuclear agreement, above all by lifting sanctions against Iran, and on the other hand, to guarantee full compliance with the commitments by Tehran.