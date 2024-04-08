Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, accused the United States on Monday of having given the “green light” to the bombing attributed to Israel that killed 13 people at the Iranian consulate in Damascus, capital of Syria, on the 1st. .

“The fact that the United States and two European countries did not condemn the Israeli aggression against the Iranian consulate indicates that Washington gave Israel the green light to commit this crime,” said the Iranian regime's foreign minister during a press conference alongside his Syrian counterpart, Faisal al Miqdad.

Last Monday (1st), a bombing that was attributed by the Islamic regime to Israel against the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital killed six Syrians and seven members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, including the leader of the Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon, Brigadier General Mohamed Reza Zahedi.

“The United States is also responsible for this attack and must take responsibility,” added Abdollahian, ensuring that the action was carried out with “American fighters and missiles.”

In turn, Al Miqdad reiterated during the press conference that bombing a consulate is a violation of international laws, as well as “the values ​​on which humanity is based.”

“The fascist Zionist entity, based on malice and hatred, is not satisfied with the crimes it commits daily in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, so it continues its actions in Syrian and Lebanese territories”, denounced the Syrian minister.

As part of his visit, the head of Iranian diplomacy met with the Syrian dictator, Bashar al Assad, with whom he analyzed “ways of increasing international support for the Palestinian population”, taking advantage of the “change in position” of several countries in relation to to the war in Gaza, according to the official Syrian news agency SANA.

During the meeting, Al Assad considered that the “unprecedented brutality” with which Israel bombs the civilian population in Gaza is “proof of its failure to achieve its military objectives”, in statements released by the Arab country's regime. (With EFE Agency)