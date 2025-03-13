03/13/2025



Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, confirmed on Wednesday the reception of the letter written by the president of the United States, Donald Trump, for the Iranian supreme leader, Ayatolá Ali Jamenei, in which he urges him to open negotiations on the nuclear program and threatens a military action if there are no diplomatic advances.

«This afternoon I received the diplomatic advisor from the president of Emirates United (EAU) Anwar Gargash. In addition to talking about bilateral relations and regional issues, I have also received the letter from the president of the United States, ”he explained through his profile on the Instagram social network, where he has published a video of the meeting.

Hours before, Araqchi said that the letter had not reached them “yet” and that actions were being carried out so that the special envoy of a country in the region was delivered to the authorities. He also reiterated that the Iranian nuclear program has only peaceful ends and added that Tehran “has always been open to negotiations, but these conversations must be fair and respectful.”

“Although the United States withdrew a long time ago – in reference to the unilateral abandonment of the Trump pact in 2018, we continue in conversations with the three European countries,” France and Germany. Two weeks ago, the fourth round of negotiations was held and there is expected that there will soon be a new one, ”he said before confirming that this Friday a trilateral meeting will be held with Russia and China, also signatories of the historic 2015 agreement.









Araqchi’s words have arrived just a few hours after Iran’s president, Masud Peseshkian, rejected Trump’s threats on his nuclear program, after the possibility of adopting military measures in case there is no new agreement on the issue through the diplomatic route. «When you threaten me, I don’t want to negotiate with you. Do what you want, ”said fishshkian.

In addition, Jamenei has affirmed during the day that re -negotiating a possible nuclear agreement with the United States government “will only carry more hard sanctions” against Tehran, while the latest Washington movements has described as a “deception.”

Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 to the United States of the historic nuclear agreement signed with Iran three years before and imposed a battery of sanctions against Tehran that led the country to reduce their commitments to the pact until Washington’s return to the fulfillment of their clauses.

Subsequently, in 2019, the then Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who died in 2022, tried, without success, to deliver a letter from Donald Trump. At that time, the Iranian regime rejected delivery, something widespread by related media.

Since his return to the White House, the president of the United States has re -activated a large battery of sanctions, something criticized by the Iranian government.