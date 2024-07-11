Iran’s Foreign Ministry: NATO is responsible for the conflict in Ukraine

NATO bears responsibility for the conflict in Ukraine, which is a consequence of the aggressive policy of the North Atlantic Alliance. This was stated by the official representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanani in his statement published in Telegram– the channel of the Foreign Ministry.

“Unfortunately, what we are seeing in Ukraine is the result of the policies and aggressive steps of NATO led by the United States, which are still ongoing,” the diplomat said.

Kanani also criticized accusations of alleged military aid to Russia from Iran. According to him, such statements are used by the West only to increase supplies to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and to strengthen NATO infrastructure along the Russian border.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that NATO military infrastructure was continuing to move toward Russia’s borders. According to him, one of the alliance’s main goals is to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia and suppress it.